UPDATED: 2 killed in early morning shooting; suspect sought

Police are looking for a suspect in a double homicide that occurred early Friday.
Bakersfield police are asking the public to be on the lookout for Bryson Lepaul Blair, 35 is wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of a man and a woman found at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Grassotti Court.
Officers received a report of shots fired at 4:54 a.m., according to the Bakersfield Police Department. At the apartment complex, officers found a man and a woman who had sustained gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced deceased.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Blair and police are warning the public not to approach him as he may be armed.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at 661-327-7111.