UPDATED: 18-year-old crashes into 1 car, which then collides into another car

An 18-year-old driver died after crashing into a car Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Jose Juan Rosas Jr., from Wasco, was driving a 2017 Mazda north on Wildwood Road at 70 mph behind Martin Aguilar Guzman. Guzman, a 57-year-old Tulare resident, was driving 15 mph because of the dusty conditions, according to the CHP’s news release.
The 18-year-old did not slow down and crashed into Guzman’s 2010 Kenworth truck. The crash’s momentum led the Kenworth to travel in a northerly direction, where it collided into another car.
Guzman was not injured, according to the CHP’s news release. Rosas died at the scene, according to the Kern County coroner's office. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in this crash, according to the CHP’s news release.