More than 100 detainees in the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center in Bakersfield have started a hunger strike, demanding greater measures be taken to prevent contraction of coronavirus within the facility.
Initiated Thursday by detainees in the women’s dorm, the hunger strike spread to one of the men’s wards on Friday, and involves around 100 people total.
The situation briefly escalated Friday afternoon when detainees refused to return to their dorms at around 4 p.m. after a recreational period in an outside yard had finished. The demonstrators spoke to Mesa Verde's warden several times throughout the demonstration before returning to the dorms, according to one of the strike's leaders, Charles Joseph.
He explained the demonstration had been peaceful, but detainees remained concerned.
"They're literally turning our detention into a death sentence," he said. "It's not a matter of if COVID-19 comes here, it's just when."
ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A GEO official referred questions to ICE.
Joseph said five bars of soap were split among the 100 detainees in the center's dorm and cleaning products were diluted.
“People on the inside are really scared for their safety. They’ve asked for hygiene supplies. They’ve asked for staff to wear masks,” said Susan Beaty, an attorney with Centro Legal De La Raza, which represents clients inside Mesa Verde. “The longer the weeks go on that that’s not happening, the more they are getting frightened.”
In addition to demanding hygiene supplies, detainees say they want ICE to stop bringing in new people to Mesa Verde, and they want COVID-19 tests to be made available. The strikers have demanded an audience with top officials of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Geo Group Inc., which operates the facility, according to a news release sent out by reporters.
On Friday, supporters circled the detention center in their vehicles and shut down traffic outside the facility in an attempt to bring awareness to the strike, according to the release.
As the supporters gathered outside, the strikers made a heart shape in the recreation yard and chanted toward the activists congregated outside the detention facility.
“They’re chanting in the yard and we’re chanting on the outside,” said Tania Bernal, a supporter with Kern Youth Abolitionists. ”We’re pretty much communicating through the wall in front of us.”
Beaty said the strike started organically, and had not stemmed from one particular leader. The two dorms in which the strikers live are not allowed to communicate with each other, making organization difficult.
Mesa Verde can hold up to 400 detainees and is used by ICE to hold immigrants scheduled for deportation or awaiting court appointments. Recently, four medically vulnerable people being held in Mesa Verde and Yuba County Jail were released after filing a lawsuit that claimed holding them in confinement while COVID-19 was prevalent in the country violated the U.S. Constitution.
Detainees released a video from inside Mesa Verde last week, saying GEO and ICE were unable to handle the coronavirus pandemic.
"We're going to do this for as long as possible," Joseph said. "Who knows how long it will be."
The strikers called on Gov. Gavin Newsom to publicly support their demands, the release said. They asked for the governor’s assistance in freeing them from the “ICE prisons.”
That's a great start! What a way to save taxpayer money!!!
Don’t feed them. Save our tax dollars!
Embrace the horror!
And all of these hateful racist and evil comments coming from Republicans on Good Friday. What would Jesus say to you sinners?
Look at them, they are not social distancing locked up...please don’t let them out.
Protesting COVID-19? Looks like a lot of room to social distance yet they choose not to.
Send them back where they came from and the money saved should go to the elderly who's care is overlooked !
Face palm. They arrived here voluntarily, willingly, illegally. And now demand rights. This is stuff you couldn't even make up because no one would buy such a nonsensical book. The sense of entitlement wedded to lack of humility is what gets me every time. What a concept.
These detainees have broken the laws of the United States. They have no right to make demands. If they won't eat the food provided to them, give it to the homeless shelter.
Asylum seekers have not broken laws and the Consitution gives them the right to make demands for habitation fit for humans regardless of their citizenship status. We should treat immigrants and homeless people with respect and care.
