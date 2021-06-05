UPDATE: Two missing juveniles return home

UPDATE: Two juveniles reported missing by the Bakersfield Police Department returned home on Saturday afternoon.
According to a BPD news release, Aiyanna Wright, 14, and Starr Wright, 15, both returned home at 1:50 p.m. Police said no criminal activity is suspected at this time.
---
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance locating two runaway juveniles.
According to a BPD news release, Aiyanna Wright and Starr Wright were last seen in the area of Avila Street and Joleta Court on June 5. Both are considered at-risk because they have no prior history of running away.
Police described Aiyanna as a 14-year-old Black female, standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 130 pounds, with blonde braided hair and brown eyes.
The news release described Starr as a 15-year-old Black female, standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 130 pounds, with black braided and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.