UPDATE: Suspect arrested for downtown Bakersfield shooting Tuesday

A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of killing a man Tuesday in downtown Bakersfield.
Jerrolyn Spotwood, 40, was arrested Tuesday without incident, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
One man died of gunshot wounds during a shooting Tuesday in the 200 block of Eye Street, according to the BPD.
Police officers arrived at the scene around 11:15 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, police said. The Kern County coroner’s office will release the victim’s name pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone with information can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.