UPDATE:
An evacuation order was briefly in effect in Stallion Springs, near Tehachapi, after a structure fire broke out there around 9:30 a.m. but the order has since been canceled. Forward progress on the fire, which spread to about 8 acres of nearby grass, was stopped, the Kern County Fire Department said on Twitter.
****************************************
Evacuations have been ordered in the Stallion Springs area near Tehachapi due to a structure fire that has spread.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office has reported evacuations are underway in the area of Percheron Place and Morgan Court. An evacuation alert was sent to 285 recipients in the area, the Sheriff's Office said.
The Kern County Fire Department posted on Twitter its crews are responding to a fire there approximately 6 to 8 acres in size with one structure involved. The fire is near the 30000 block of Cummings Court, near Horsethief Drive, the fire department said.
