UPDATE: Portion of California Avenue will be closed overnight for continued work on Centennial Corridor freeway

California Avenue will be closed in both directions starting Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning between Easton Drive and Marella Way.
According to a news release from the city of Bakersfield, the closure will be implemented between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. to lower a bridge that will help carry eastbound traffic on the Centennial Corridor freeway.
Traffic will be routed using Oak Street to Truxtun Avenue to Mohawk Street if traveling west and Mohawk Street to Truxtun Avenue to Oak Street if traveling east.