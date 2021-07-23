UPDATE: Peak Fire, day 4: 1 firefighter injured, one trailer destroyed

The Peak Fire south of Lake Isabella has grown to 2,096 acres and is 32 percent contained as of 7:56 a.m. Friday, said Kate Kramer, the public information officer for the California Interagency Management Team 11, which is overseeing the fire.
Evacuation warnings are still in place for the following regions:
• North of Walker Basin Road, the south community of Havilah
• The community of Claraville
• Twin Oaks
• Skinner Flat
One travel trailer was destroyed in the fire and another one was damaged Tuesday, Kramer said. No injuries were sustained from that damage.
One firefighter experienced heatstroke when battling the fire and is in stable condition, Kramer said.
No evacuees have come to the Red Cross temporary evacuation point, Kramer added.