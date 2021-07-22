UPDATE: Peak Fire, day 3

Piute Peak, south of Lake Isabella, is still engulfed in flames. As of Thursday 3:17 p.m., the fire covers 2,000 acres and is 10 percent contained, according to the California Interagency Incident Management Team 11, which is overseeing the fire.
Evacuation warnings remain for the following regions:
• North of Walker Basin Road, the south community of Havilah
• The community of Claraville
• Twin Oaks
• Skinner Flat
No evacuees have come to the Red Cross temporary evacuation point, according to the California Interagency Incident Management Team 11.