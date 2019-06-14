Update: The Bakersfield Police Department has located and arrested one of three suspects in a fatal shooting.
Francisco Flores, 36, was located at the 700 block of Huskey Drive Thursday. He was arrested on suspicion of murder, conspiracy and gang participation. Flores and booked into the Kern County Jail.
Abraham Lopez, 27, and Missy Medina, 30, are still outstanding and BPD has issued for their arrests. The firearm they used has not been recovered, and Lopez and Medina should be considered armed and dangerous.
BPD is asking for anyone with information to contact Detective Felipe Juarez at 326-3553 or BPD at 327-7111.
Lopez, Medina and Flores are suspected to have been involved in the death of Victor Dominguez, 30, of Bakersfield on May 31. Officers dispatched to the 1900 block of Raymond A Spruance Court and found Dominguez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Dominguez was pronounced dead at the scene.
Where are the pictures shown on TV News, and "armed and dangerous" warning?
