Update: According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, April Rebiejo has been located.
---
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance locating a missing child who was last seen Monday afternoon in the 4900 block of Cannon St.
April Rebiejo, 9, went missing at around 1:30 p.m., according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. She was wearing a bright pink sweater, blue jeans and purple shoes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 861-3110 or 911.