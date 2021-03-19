Update: Missing 2-year-old child is returned, Kern DA says

A young boy was returned to authorities after being allegedly abducted by his mother two weeks ago.
According to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, Amanda Hernandez voluntarily surrendered on a felony arrest warrant and returned her son, 2-year-old Noah Jax Alexander Hernandez, to investigators on Thursday evening.
Amanda Hernandez, 28, was booked on the arrest warrant, which was issued for illegally withholding a child from the custodial parent, the news release stated.
Noah Hernandez was listed as a missing person and an Endangered Missing Advisory was issued by the California Highway Patrol, according to the DA’s Office.
The District Attorney’s Office Child Abduction Unit also investigated the case.
