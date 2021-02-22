Update: The Kern County coroner's office said the missing juvenile has been located safe and is no longer considered missing.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing 16-year-juvenile.
According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, Jeffrey Sellers stands about 5-foot-7 and weighs about 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair and has three tattoos: “DEWANN” on his right forearm, “Family” on the outside of his right arm, “Respect” on the outside of his left forearm and “Seth” on his left wrist.
The KCSO said he was last seen on Jan. 25 wearing a gray jacket, white shirt, camouflage-patterned pants and white shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the agency’s Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.