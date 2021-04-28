You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

UPDATE: KCSO says 1 of 2 escaped inmates has been apprehended

Two inmates escaped from the Lerdo Justice Facility at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, and the Kern County Sheriff's Office said one was later apprehended.

David Reagan Palms, 22, who is described as a Black man with brown eyes, 5’6” and weighing 160 pounds, was caught and is back in custody, KCSO reported. 

Tyrone Deangelo Johnson, 24, who is described as a Black man with brown eyes, 5’7”, and 160 pounds, remains at large.

Both men are charged with homicide in the 2017 killing of 3-year-old Major Sutton.

KCSO said Johnson should be considered armed and dangerous. The public is advised to call 911 if he is seen; do not approach him, KCSO said.

KCSO said visitation and guest services at Lerdo Jail are shut down until further notice.

Coronavirus Cases