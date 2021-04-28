UPDATE: KCSO says 1 of 2 escaped inmates has been apprehended

Two inmates escaped from the Lerdo Justice Facility at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, and the Kern County Sheriff's Office said one was later apprehended.
David Reagan Palms, 22, who is described as a Black man with brown eyes, 5’6” and weighing 160 pounds, was caught and is back in custody, KCSO reported.
Tyrone Deangelo Johnson, 24, who is described as a Black man with brown eyes, 5’7”, and 160 pounds, remains at large.
Both men are charged with homicide in the 2017 killing of 3-year-old Major Sutton.
KCSO said Johnson should be considered armed and dangerous. The public is advised to call 911 if he is seen; do not approach him, KCSO said.
KCSO said visitation and guest services at Lerdo Jail are shut down until further notice.