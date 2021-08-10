UPDATE: KCSO found missing 8-year-old girl

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has located the missing 8-year-old missing girl as of 4:22 p.m. Tuesday
Shamyrah Munns was reported missing at 10:14 a.m. Tuesday.
Munns is Black, around 4-foot-4 inches tall and weighs around 45 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Munns was last seen in the company of Felicia Mcwright, according to the KCSO’s news release. Mcwright is a Black woman around 5-foot-6 inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds. Mcwright has black hair and brown eyes, according to the KCSO’s news release.
Mcwright could have been driving in a small sedan to California City or the Lancaster area, according to the KCSO’s news release.