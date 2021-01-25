The California Highway Patrol is now escorting traffic over Interstate 5 along the Grapevine and Highway 58, from east of Edison through Tehachapi and eastbound to Mojave.
Major roadways in the Kern County mountains were closed throughout the morning because of snowy conditions in the area, according to the California Department of Transportation.
According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning remains in place for the Kern County mountains, with snow in the forecast in the Frazier Park and Tehachapi areas possibly accumulating between 2 to 4 inches throughout the day.
According to the Caltrans, Highway 178 has remained open, however chain controls were in effect.
More winter weather is expected for the area later in the week.