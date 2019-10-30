UPDATE: Highway 178 is reopened, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Highway 178 has been closed at the mouth of the canyon due to a small grass fire near a defunct power station.
The closure is expected to be brief, California Highway Patrol spokesman Roberto Rodriguez said, while Kern County Fire crews deal with the brush fire.
