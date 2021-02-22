Kern County is set to receive 78% more vaccines this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced during a stop in Arvin on Monday.
The increased allocation comes from a reorganization of state vaccination efforts, one that focuses more on the Central Valley, according to Newsom.
That means Kern County is scheduled to receive 14,850 vaccines this week, a significant increase over the previous weekly allotment.
As a part of the state reorganization, the Central Valley as a whole will receive 58% more vaccines moving forward.
