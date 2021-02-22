Two Democratic governors see stars dimmed by virus woes (copy)

FILE - In this April 9, 2020, file photo California Gov. Gavin Newsom gives his coronavirus update at the Governor's Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif.

 Rich Pedroncelli

Kern County is set to receive 78% more vaccines this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced during a stop in Arvin on Monday.

The increased allocation comes from a reorganization of state vaccination efforts, one that focuses more on the Central Valley, according to Newsom.

That means Kern County is scheduled to receive 14,850 vaccines this week, a significant increase over the previous weekly allotment.

As a part of the state reorganization, the Central Valley as a whole will receive 58% more vaccines moving forward.

This story will be updated.