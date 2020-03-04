20200304-bc-results

Temporary volunteer poll worker Alton Saceaux helps voter Erin Kloepper find her sign-in table prior to voting at the Bakersfield Racquet Club on Tuesday afternoon.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Elections officials posted a bevy of new results early Wednesday morning. These are considered unofficial final results.

Among the highlights:

• Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh pulled out a commanding lead with 83.6 percent of the vote, easily cruising to another term.

• In the vote for Fifth District Supervisor, Leticia Perez had a big lead in her quest to keep her position on the Kern County Board of Supervisors with 57 percent of the vote.

• In the vote for Fourth District Supervisor, incumbent David Couch had 56.9 percent of the vote while challenger Emilio Huerta had 43 percent.

• In the vote for First District Supervisor, Phillip Peters had 52.6 percent of the vote.

• Both Measures D and E, related to cannabis, failed. Measure D had a 60.3 percent "no" vote, and Measure E had a 58.1 percent "no" vote.

• In state Assembly District 32, incumbent Rudy Salas had 54.6 percent of the vote and Todd Cotta had 45.4 percent. In this race, the top two vote-getters continue to the November election.
 
• In state Assembly District 34, incumbent Vince Fong garnered a commanding 74 percent of the vote, while challenger Julie Solis had 25 percent. Here too, the top two vote-getters continue on to to the November contest.
 
• In the 21st Congressional District, David Valadao had 53.1 percent and incumbent T.J. Cox had 36.1 percent. Both go on to the November election.
 
• In the 23rd Congressional District, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had 69.6 percent, while Democratic newcomer Kim Mangone had 30.4 percent. Both go on to the general election.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.