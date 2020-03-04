Elections officials posted a bevy of new results early Wednesday morning. These are considered unofficial final results.
Among the highlights:
• Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh pulled out a commanding lead with 83.6 percent of the vote, easily cruising to another term.
• In the vote for Fifth District Supervisor, Leticia Perez had a big lead in her quest to keep her position on the Kern County Board of Supervisors with 57 percent of the vote.
• In the vote for Fourth District Supervisor, incumbent David Couch had 56.9 percent of the vote while challenger Emilio Huerta had 43 percent.
• In the vote for First District Supervisor, Phillip Peters had 52.6 percent of the vote.
• Both Measures D and E, related to cannabis, failed. Measure D had a 60.3 percent "no" vote, and Measure E had a 58.1 percent "no" vote.
