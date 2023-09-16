Never mind that the reflection keeps getting a little worse; Kern County is about to take another close look in the mirror for the sake of good planning.
An update is coming to the official gauge of how county residents feel about living in an area where past surveys show poor air quality weighs against a low cost of living, where a small-town feel grapples with crime and homelessness.
People will be contacted around the county after the Kern Council of Governments chooses from among proposals it recently began soliciting for its 2024 quality-of-life survey of local residents.
The 2023 report released in May provided data on various perceptions, informing policymakers county residents still prefer single-family homes with small yards over condos, and they aren't excited about giving up their vehicles in favor of mass transit.
Findings like that tell Kern COG Executive Director Ahron Hakimi investments such as better roads may be in order — based not on external mandates but local preferences — to keep traffic flowing smoothly around the county.
"People still prefer driving in Kern County," he said. Indeed, this year's survey results found fewer than 29% of county residents think it is "extremely important" to provide public transportation, carpooling, and other alternatives to driving alone. The share has gradually declined during about the past decade.
But if there's a theme to May's report, in context of the ones that came before, it's that county residents have taken an ever more negative view of life.
In the past seven years, the share of residents who indicated they were somewhat or very dissatisfied with the local qualify of life has risen almost 29 points to reach 43%, continuing a worsening trend that started in 2016 and reversed only briefly in 2022.
During the same period, the portion who put down that they were "very satisfied" dropped 29 points. Between just this year and last, people with that degree of satisfaction sank 8 points to hit 13%.
But it's not just Kern, said Kern COG Chairman Bob Smith, who also serves as Bakersfield's Ward 4 city councilman. Optimism seems to be slipping around the United States, he said before blaming a popular culprit.
"To me, it's just the state of our media and stuff," he said.
Smith sees it all as useful information — like the fact that, when the survey asked a new question for this year's report, almost one in five residents surveyed answered that they telecommuted or worked from home.
"It's great to have that concrete data instead of just what you feel," he said.
Godbe Research, the Burlingame-based firm commissioned to perform the 2023 survey, opened its executive summary with the observation that satisfaction with the quality of life is slipping among people who live in Kern, and that their outlook has darkened.
It wasn't all bad: Respondents scored cost of living, small-town atmosphere and cost of housing as the top three benefits, in that order.
At the other end, homelessness led among the most commonly cited drawbacks, followed by crime rate and air quality.
The highest priorities for improving future quality of life, according to the 2023 report, were, in order, preserving water supply, raising the quality of public education, upgrading crime- and gang-prevention programs, cleaning the water, maintaining local streets and roads, creating more high-paying jobs and boosting air quality.
Therein lies a frustration for Smith, who noted that although local air quality remains among the very worst in the nation, big strides have been made toward improvement during the last 20 years.
"We're still the worst, but we're so much better," he said. "And that really … doesn't come out in the surveys."