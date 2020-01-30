An upcoming closure has been scheduled for 24th Street and Eye Street intersection on Saturday, according to Thomas Roads Improvement Project.
The closure is needed for drainage work and will take place at 7 p.m. Motorists traveling westbound will be detoured north at Chester Avenue, west on 28th Street, then south on H Street to reconnect with 24th Street. Motorists traveling north or south on Eye Street will need to use H Street or Chester Avenue to cross 24th Street, according to TRIP.
The inside travel lane on 24th Street will also be closed on Sunday from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. to complete drainage work. One lane will remain open to traffic on 24th Street. North and south traffic will need to use H Street or Chester Avenue to cross 24th Street, according to TRIP.
No impacts are expected for eastbound traffic on 23rd Street.
