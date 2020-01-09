An around-the-clock weekend closure scheduled for Chester Avenue on the north side of 24th Street began Thursday night, according to Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
Contractors plan to close the right-turn lane from southbound Chester Avenue to westbound 24th Street at 7 p.m with the remaining lanes expected to be set in place on Friday at 7 p.m. and will continue through Monday at 5 a.m., according to TRIP.
Traffic traveling northbound on Chester Avenue will be detoured east on 23rd Street, north on L Street, then west on 25th Street to return to Chester Avenue, according to TRIP.
Southbound traffic will be detoured at 25th Street and head west to southbound H Street with southbound motorists being able to return to Chester Avenue through 23rd Street, according to TRIP.
One lane will be open to westbound traffic near the work area on 24th Street with no impacts anticipated for eastbound traffic on 23rd Street, according to TRIP.
