The spring Third Thursday events scheduled for May 21 have been canceled because of coronavirus concerns, the Downtown Business Association announced.
"Through the years Third Thursday has brought so many families together first on Chester Avenue, then at Central Park Along Mill Creek and last year a tribute to our 65th Anniversary with a special event held at the Historic Kern County Museum," President/ CEO Melanie Farmer said in a statement. "This was a difficult decision due to the fact so many businesses and nonprofits participate in Third Thursdays."
