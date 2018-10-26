Several road closures on Highways 58 and 99 will take place Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to allow crews to do paving, roadway striping and electrical work.
The closures will occur in the following locations:
- The two outside lanes on eastbound Highway 58 between Real Road and Union Avenue
- Eastbound H Street off-ramp and Chester Avenue on-ramp
- Connector ramps from northbound and southbound Highway 99 to eastbound Highway 58
- Northbound Highway 99/Ming Avenue off-ramp and the southbound Highway 99/Ming Avenue on-ramp
