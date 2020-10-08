Slide Traffic Alert

The city of Bakersfield announced lane construction closures that will impact Highway 99 for the next two weeks.

They are tentatively scheduled Sunday through Thursday nights, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting Oct. 11.

Here are the upcoming closures:

- Two outside northbound lanes between Belle Terrace and Brundage Lane.

- Northbound on-ramp at Wible Road.

- Northbound to eastbound connector ramp with Highway 58.

The city said those traveling northbound to eastbound will be detoured through California Avenue.