The city of Bakersfield announced lane construction closures that will impact Highway 99 for the next two weeks.
They are tentatively scheduled Sunday through Thursday nights, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting Oct. 11.
Here are the upcoming closures:
- Two outside northbound lanes between Belle Terrace and Brundage Lane.
- Northbound on-ramp at Wible Road.
- Northbound to eastbound connector ramp with Highway 58.
The city said those traveling northbound to eastbound will be detoured through California Avenue.