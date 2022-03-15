Upcoming Kern County budget tells a familiar story

Kern County is bracing for another year of little financial growth, although officials contend county government is on firm financial footing going into the next fiscal year.
In a report to supervisors Tuesday, Kern’s County Administrative Office gave the first indication of what the next fiscal year’s budget might look like.
It was a familiar story.
“Pretty much we are seeing discretionary revenue flat over the last five years,” Chief Financial Officer Elsa Martinez said during the meeting.
The county’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30, and the budget funds county services like law enforcement, infrastructure maintenance, public health and local parks.
As one of the county’s largest employers, the budget impacts thousands of jobs each year.
In 2021-22 fiscal year, the county’s discretionary revenue — or the money collected and controlled locally — was $380.5 million.
The county projects a modest $12.4 million increase in revenue compared to the current fiscal year, which is expected to mostly be offset by increases to costs. That means another “status quo” budget, a term used by the county to indicate most local departments will not be receiving increased funds.
“Despite a modest increase in discretionary revenue for the coming fiscal year, the county continues to be challenged with little year-over-year growth in property tax and sales tax revenue, the county’s two primary discretionary and locally controlled sources, while the costs associated with providing essential services continue to rise,” the County Administrative Office wrote in a report to supervisors.
For the departments that have been hollowed out over the last eight years due to repeated budget cuts, that’s likely to be welcome news. Still, hundreds of millions in federal and state funds dedicated to the county over the last two years related to the coronavirus pandemic have softened some of the blow.
“The budget is just as much about priorities as it is about dollars,” Martinez told supervisors. “I want to assure you that our departments have spent a lot of time reviewing their mandates and their programs to prioritize or limit resources.”
In good news for the county, the County Administrative Office reported property tax revenue from oil and gas properties is expected to increase 20 percent based on a $73 price of oil at the time of the assessment. That mostly makes up for a 24 percent decline in oil and gas property tax revenue experienced during the current fiscal year.
New contracts with many county employees ensure cost of living increases on July 1. The increases were the focus of much contention over the last year as local unions argued employees were due general raises due to the higher cost of living.
But the county says increases to employee compensation will be offset by a reduction in the county’s retirement costs.
The county’s stagnant finances have impacted the reserve funds available for emergencies. On Tuesday, the county indicated $40 million had been stashed away in contingency reserves. Martinez said the figure should be around $80 million, or roughly 20 percent of the total discretionary budget.
Supervisors voted unanimously to accept the report.
The next budget discussion is scheduled for June 28, with a final adoption scheduled for Aug. 30.