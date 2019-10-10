A night time freeway closure has been scheduled for Highway 99 next week to set falsework for the Belle Terrace Bridge, according to Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
Southbound Highway 99 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday between Highway 58 and Ming Avenue. Southbound motorists will be detoured onto eastbound Highway 58 and can use Union Avenue to return to southbound Highway 99, according to TRIP.
On Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m northbound Highway 99 will be closed between Ming Avenue and the northbound on-ramp from Wible Road. Northbound motorists will exit the freeway at Ming Avenue, head north on Wible Road, and use the Wible Road on-ramp to return to the freeway. Northbound motorists wanting to travel east on Highway 58 will need to exit at Ming Avenue, continue east to H Street, then travel north to enter Highway 58 from the H Street Interchange, according to TRIP.
Southbound Wible Road will also be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday between Belle Terrace and Ming Avenue. The closures are needed to safely remove the shoring used for retaining wall construction alongside northbound Highway 99, according to TRIP.
Southbound motorists will be detoured at Belle Terrace. The route will follow Belle Terrace to H Street, south to Ming Avenue, then west on Ming Avenue to return to Wible Road. Northbound Wible Road will be open during construction, according to TRIP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.