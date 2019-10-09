Closures in the vicinity of the 24th Street and Oak Street intersection is scheduled for this weekend, according to Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
The closures are scheduled to take place from Friday to Monday. Oak Street, north of 24th Street, will be closed on Saturday from 7 a.m. until 5 a.m. on Monday, according to TRIP.
Oak Street south of 24th Street will remain open to traffic throughout the weekend, according to TRIP.
The outside eastbound lane on 24th Street, near the intersection, is expected to be closed from 9 p.m. on Friday through 5 a.m. on Monday. One eastbound lane will remain open, according to TRIP.
The outside westbound lane on 24th Street in the area of Beech Street will also be closed on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. One westbound lane will remain open, according to TRIP.
In addition, the outside lane on southbound F Street, between 23rd and 24th Street is scheduled to be closed from 7 a.m. on Oct. 15 through 5 p.m. on Oct. 18. One southbound lane and both northbound lanes on F Street will remain open, according to TRIP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.