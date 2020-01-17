An upcoming closure has been scheduled for Bay Street on the north side of 24th Street on Wednesday, according to Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
The closure will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will restrict access to and from Bay Street and 24th Street, according to TRIP.
Motorists can use C Street, D Street or F Street while work is underway. Two lanes will remain open for westbound traffic on 24th Street. The closure is needed to install drainage pipe across the roadway, according to TRIP.
