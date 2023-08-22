Jordan Kaufman

Kern County Treasurer and Tax Collector Jordan Kaufman

 Courtesy of Jordan Kaufman

Kern County Treasurer and Tax Collector Jordan Kaufman has announced an Aug. 31 deadline for payment of unsecured property taxes. A 10% penalty may be charged to people who miss the deadline.

Bills were sent July 11 to people with unsecured property whose addresses are known to Kaufman’s office. Unsecured property is defined as business and farm equipment, aircraft, boats or similar assets unattached to real estate.