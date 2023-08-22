Kern County Treasurer and Tax Collector Jordan Kaufman has announced an Aug. 31 deadline for payment of unsecured property taxes. A 10% penalty may be charged to people who miss the deadline.
Bills were sent July 11 to people with unsecured property whose addresses are known to Kaufman’s office. Unsecured property is defined as business and farm equipment, aircraft, boats or similar assets unattached to real estate.
Payments can be mailed to KCTTC, P.O. Box 541004, Los Angeles, Calif, 90054-1004. Or they can be delivered in person at Kaufman’s office on the second floor of 1115 Truxtun Ave.
Alternatively, payments can be made online using a credit card or electronic check. For instructions, go online at www.kcttc.co.kern.ca.us.
A replacement bill can be requested by calling 661-868-3490 or by emailing Kaufman’s office at TTC@KernCounty.com.