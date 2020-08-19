Tax bills for unsecured property in Kern — business equipment, farm equipment, aircraft, boats and the like — must be paid by Aug. 31 in order to avoid a 10 percent penalty, the county has announced.
A news release from the county's treasurer and tax collector, Jordan Kaufman, said tax bills were mailed out July 10. Replacement bills are available by calling 868-3490 or going online at www.kcttc.co.kern.ca.us.
The taxes may be paid in person at Kaufman's office on the second floor of the county's headquarters, 1115 Truxtun Ave. They may also be paid online with a credit card or electronic check at the website listed above or over the phone by calling 868-3490.
