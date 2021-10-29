'Unprecedented' investment in local parks debuted in Bakersfield

Local Bakersfield parks are getting a face-lift thanks to a multimillion dollar investment from the City Council.
On Friday, city officials gathered at Wilson Park in south Bakersfield to show off the first of 12 park rehabs that will take place throughout the city over the next 12 to 15 months. The city has dedicated roughly $4 million to rehabbing the 12 parks, some of which have been severely neglected over time.
City Manager Christian Clegg called the amount of money going toward local parks unprecedented. Over the last 18 months, the city has approved $9 million for park improvements, a figure that dwarfs previous allotments.
At Wilson Park, the city will install new playground equipment that will be accessible for all residents. Residents have the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure — otherwise known as Measure N — to thank for the projects.
“If it wasn’t for Measure N, we wouldn’t be adding this beautiful amenity to this park and across our city right now,” said City Councilman Chris Parlier. “While most cities across California and across the nation, due to COVID, are cutting services, cutting parks, cutting recreation, cutting roads and cutting law enforcement, Bakersfield is adding to all those areas.”
The investment comes after years of complaints that urban Bakersfield parks had fallen into disrepair while the city invested in two large sports complexes on the outskirts of town.
“You don’t have an urban infrastructure that makes people want to be out and participating in it because, well, it’s ugly, it’s dirty, it’s badly maintained,” said Stephen Montgomery, chairman of the Kern-Kaweah chapter of the Sierra Club.
The Sierra Club has brought attention to Bakersfield’s urban parks for the last several years, but with the announcement of funding for park improvements, its members see a change in city attitudes.
“It seems to me that the city is taking seriously its commitment to all of the city parks,” said Sierra Club member Eddy Laine, “not just those two big sports complexes at the fringes of town.”
All seven of Bakersfield’s wards will see a park improved.
“It doesn’t matter where you live, every person wants quality of life for their family, and for us today, that’s what we get to provide,” said Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, adding that the latest park projects were just one example of the city’s investment in quality-of-life improvements. “It shows that we really are listening to the priorities of our residents.”
Other parks that will see improvements include Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Grissom Park, Jastro Park, Patriots Park, Planz Park, Quailwood Park, River Oaks Park, Solera Gardens, University Park, Windermere Park and Windsor Park.
The city has contracted with Playcore Wisconsin Inc. to complete the construction.
“We are very excited about this,” said Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Director Rick Anthony. “You can never underestimate the power of play. It does form us physically, mentally and socially.”