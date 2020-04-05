Not being able to see their students in-person for the remainder of the school year is a tough pill to swallow for teachers, but they've found ways to get by, either virtually or from a distance.
Their substitute counterparts, however, have had to deal with the separation along with unemployment ever since school closures were announced in mid-March.
"I should be receiving my paycheck for the days I worked in March, but then after I haven’t worked," explained Katelyn Willey, a substitute for the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District.
She started substitute teaching in October 2019, a few months after she graduated from Cal State Bakersfield. Her dream job is to be a full-time music teacher, and with few substitutes available who specialize in music, in addition to general education, she's been able to find a teaching gig almost daily.
She teaches private lessons as well, but for a whole month of lessons "I get about the same amount of money as if I subbed for two days," she said. Now that her primary source of income has been put on hold for the remainder of the school year, she's scrambling to find another job in the meantime.
As of March 13, KCSOS had a total of 2,469 eligible substitutes on the countywide substitute list. That number refers to how many people are in the pool and eligible to apply with any Kern County district, not necessarily how many are working every day.
According to Robert Meszaros, communications director for the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, all regular permanent and probationary employees (salaried and hourly) and long-term substitute employees who were in an assignment prior to the closure will continue to be paid and receive health benefits. All provisional employees — those who are non-permanent and scheduled to work for a specific duration in a specific assignment — who were in an assignment prior to the closure will also continue to be paid.
For other day-to-day substitute teachers, they will be in an unpaid status as they are only assigned work on an as-needed basis, Meszaros explained.
Most local districts, such as Bakersfield City and Kern High school districts, are following similar protocol.
As a result, most substitutes are eligible for unemployment during this time.
Skye Dent, a KHSD substitute, said she applied for unemployment early on, but she hasn't received benefits yet. "I don’t know if I will get it or not just because the system is so clogged," she said.
She said she saw school closures coming, so she tried to substitute teach as much as possible before March 18, the first day of closures. She managed to work nine days during the time, and now she is waiting to receive her last paycheck from the district.
What comes after is a waiting game, Dent said. She's saved money from previous teaching positions and would like to find work as a teacher somewhere.
"Because I used to teach and I used to teach online, I’m calling around and reaching universities and schools to let them know that I did this, I can teach that," she explained.
Willey said she has been applying to grocery stores to secure extra income in addition to her music lessons.
She lives at home with her parents and they are offering to help with her car payments during the next few months. However, she said her credit card payments are going to be significantly decreased, and after this month she doesn't know how she'll pay the monthly minimum.
"I do feel a strain but I'm trying to not worry about the immediate future because it'll just stress me out too much," Willey said.
Some substitutes, like Angel Ortiz, aren't sure right now is the best time to look for a new job. As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases locally rise, the risk of exposure potentially increases, and it's not a chance he's willing to take.
Instead, why not ask substitute teachers to help with the transition to distance learning? Many want to move to a full-time position, and this is could be a way for them to gain experience and help out as educators navigate uncharted waters and, of course, secure income of some sorts.
"It would be nice if they would just give us more information or more support," he said. "At least give us something, some sort of a paycheck in these few months."
(1) comment
How about tutoring online?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.