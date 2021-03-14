Unlicensed, suspended drivers caught during checkpoint

Drivers were caught in a variety of offenses Saturday night during a DUI and driver's license checkpoint in the 1800 block of Oak Street.
Officers screened a total of 888 drivers between 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday.
One driver was detained for evaluation of sobriety. One driver was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle. Nine drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed. Five motorists were driving on suspended licenses, BPD reported in a news release Sunday.
Police ask that anyone who sees an impaired driver to call 911.