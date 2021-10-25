Unlawful resident in Bakersfield sentenced to 9 years for possessing drugs

A Mexican citizen unlawfully residing in Bakersfield was sentenced Monday to nine years in prison for possessing with the intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, the Acting U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
Quintero Beltran, 31, arranged to meet a man at a Bakersfield shopping mall and sell him 20,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl for $42,000 on March 31, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Beltran also offered to sell a customer methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney’s office added.
Law enforcement searched Beltran’s vehicle and found 51,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, packages with 15 kilograms of fentanyl, one kilogram of cocaine and about one pound of pure meth, according to the news release.
The case is a product of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.