Unity K9 Express Rescue, Labelle Foundation hosting vaccine clinics for dogs

Unity K9 Express Rescue and the Labelle Foundation are again offering drive-thru and walk-up parvo/distemper vaccines to owned dogs in the areas where the highest prevalence of these diseases has been seen, according to officials.
The most vulnerable population of shelter dogs includes underage puppies, pregnant dogs and dogs that are nursing, according to a news release from the organizations.
Distemper is a disease that becomes airborne when dogs cough or sneeze, and it can be easily transmitted on shoes, clothing and touching multiple dogs and coming in contact with body fluids.
The clinics are being hosted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the parking lot of F & M Fabrics on 2954 Niles St., Bakersfield.
Anyone with questions about the vaccine or if they’re in an affected area can contact unityrescue@gmail.com.