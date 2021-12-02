Unity K9 Express Rescue, Labelle Foundation hosting free parvo/distemper vaccine clinics

Due to an increase in the number of dogs getting distemper both from local shelters and in the community over the last four months, Unity K9 Express Rescue and the Labelle Foundation are offering drive-thru and walk-up parvo/distemper vaccines to owned dogs in the areas where the highest prevalence of these diseases have been seen, according to officials.
Distemper is a disease that becomes airborne when dogs cough or sneeze, and it can be easily transmitted on shoes, clothing and touching multiple dogs and coming in contact with body fluids. The most vulnerable population of shelter dogs includes underage puppies, pregnant and dogs that are nursing, according to a news release from the organizations.
The clinics are being hosted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 at the parking lot of F & M Fabrics on 2954 Niles St., Bakersfield.
Anyone with questions about the vaccine or if they’re in an affected area can contact unityrescue@gmail.com.