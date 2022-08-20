United Way seeks volunteers

United Way of Kern County is seeking volunteers for upcoming events.
They include:
• Healthy Minds Healthy Bodies, a distribution of food, books and dental hygiene kits to children and families, from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 29 at at Bear Mountain Elementary School.
• Kern River Clean Up, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17, with Bring Back the Kern.
• Adopt-A-Highway Clean Up, 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sept. 25 on part of Highway 99.
Go to uwkern.org to join the volunteer list or call 661-834-1820.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 276,430
Deaths: 2,508
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 265,172
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.46
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.34
Updated: 8/19/22
