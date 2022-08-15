 Skip to main content
United Way partners up to give away bikes, books and backpacks

It almost felt like Christmas in July, except it happened in August.

Twenty happy children received 20 bicycles and 20 backpacks, complete with books and other items at the 3B’s (backpacks, bikes and books) Distribution summer event held Monday at United Way's new offices in downtown Bakersfield.

