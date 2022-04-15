United Way offering last-minute prep for tax filers Monday

For last-minute filers, United Way of Kern County is offering its tax-preparation services at its Bakersfield office all day Monday.
“United Way of Kern County and the VITA team are ready to wrap up the tax season strong,” said Annelisa Perez, financial stability manager for United Way of Kern County. “Knowing that it is the tax-filing deadline, we will be accepting walk-ins from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, April 18. We will be prioritizing walk-in clients that arrive with all their prepared documents.”
Anyone interested in attending can find out what documents they need to bring by visiting Kernvita.org.
The office is located at 5405 Stockdale Highway, Suite 200, in Bakersfield.