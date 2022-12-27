 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

United Way of Kern provides bikes, books and bears to local migrant education program

United Way of Kern County gathered and dropped off 10 bicycles, 10 books and 10 toy bears to the Region V Migrant Education Program as part of the local nonprofit’s holiday outreach.

The items were delivered Dec. 20 to the Christine Lizardi Frazier Student Services Center in Bakersfield.

Coronavirus Cases