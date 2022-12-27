United Way of Kern provides bikes, books and bears to local migrant education program

United Way of Kern County gathered and dropped off 10 bicycles, 10 books and 10 toy bears to the Region V Migrant Education Program as part of the local nonprofit’s holiday outreach.
The items were delivered Dec. 20 to the Christine Lizardi Frazier Student Services Center in Bakersfield.
“It is important to give back to our community all year round, but we strive to make it extra special during the holiday season,” United Way of Kern’s education manager, Andrea Flores, said in a news release. “We were privileged enough to receive 10 donated bikes, which made it possible to give (to) 10 children in the Migrant Education Program. We hope this small gift makes their holiday season special.”