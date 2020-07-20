United Way of Kern County and The Blessing Corner Ministries will host a Back to School Drive-Up Event on Wednesday at the local United Way office.
The goal is to provide 3,000 new backpacks and school supplies to children in need. Additional items and funds donated will go to United Way of Kern’s ongoing education programs, the organization said in a news release.
Donation items include backpacks, notebooks, pens and pencils, markers and color pencils, 24-count crayons, toothbrush and toothpaste, mouthwash and deodorant.
Funds are being accepted at helpkern.org.
Wednesday’s drive will be held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 5405 Stockdale Highway.
