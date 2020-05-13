United Way of Kern County has received a $1.3 million gift from an anonymous donor, part of a $6.6 million gift earmarked for United Way chapters in the Central Valley.
United Way of Kern County funds are intended to assist non-profits doing relief work and provide immediate relief to vulnerable residents financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is a difficult time to live in, our communities are struggling to get ahead and we have to step up and do what’s right. Our families need food and financial assistance more than ever,” Mari Perez-Dowling, president and CEO of UWKC, said in a news release. “This is a generous gift and we are grateful for it, but it’s definitely not enough to cover the essentials. We invite our community partners and businesses to contribute to this cause and collaborate with our projects to ensure our vulnerable communities get assisted.”
Visit helpkern.org to learn more.
(2) comments
Yeah I wouldn't wait around for any help from the failed Trumpian Federal Government. Best to move on and live.
Funny from someone that subsides via government assistance checks...
