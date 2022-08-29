United Way hosting VITA tax help

The United Way of Kern County's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is partnering with the Fairfax School District to host a tax assistance event Aug. 30.
The program assists families with their taxes at no cost.
During this event, United Way will assist families that qualify for the program. This will be an appointment-based and walk-in event inside the Parent Education and Resource Center at Zephyr Lane Elementary School.
The school is located at 6237 Zephyr Lane in Bakersfield. The distribution will happen from noon to 6 p.m.
For more information about the VITA program, visit kernvita.org or call 661-843-1820.
