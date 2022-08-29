 Skip to main content
United Way hosting VITA tax help

A client checks in at the VITA window at the United Way of Kern County's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. The free program, created by the IRS in the 1970s, is designed to help low- and moderate-income families in filling out their tax returns.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

The United Way of Kern County's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is partnering with the Fairfax School District to host a tax assistance event Aug. 30.

The program assists families with their taxes at no cost.

