United Way hosting resume workshop Thursday

United Way of Kern County is hosting a resume-building workshop in partnership with Citizens Business Bank.
The workshop is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday on the third floor of the United Way office at 1707 Eye St. in Bakersfield.
The workshop is expected to cover the following topics: drafting and crafting a resume, general guidelines, key elements, language, format and a mock interview.
