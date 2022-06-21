United Way, councilman Eric Arias plan book drive Wednesday

United Way of Kern County will host a book drive Wednesday to help fill small libraries throughout east Bakersfield.
The nonprofit has partnered with Ward 1 Bakersfield City Councilman Eric Arias to collect new and gently used books Wednesday at the United Way of Kern County parking lot, located at 1707 Eye St. Residents can enter the drive from H Street.
Small libraries will be installed throughout east Bakersfield so children and their families can choose a book to read. Underserved children do not have enough books at home, and studies suggest children have a better chance to succeed in school when adults read with them, a news release from UWKC said.
Books can be dropped off at the following times Wednesday:
• 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
• 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
• 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.