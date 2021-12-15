United Way, community partners team up for food, books giveaway

United Way of Kern County teamed up with Dignity Health, Community Action Partnership of Kern, Room to Read and Capital Dental to provide food, books and hygienic supplies for nearly 200 families Thursday.
The giveaway at East Belle Terrace Park for nearby students and families “had a great turnout,” according to Gabriel Adame, marketing manager for the United Way of Kern County, which organizes Healthy Minds Healthy Bodies giveaways to try to improve literacy and nutrition locally.
“We handed out hundreds of books to our ... students and families that attended the drive-thru,” he said, adding, “we truly believe in being able to provide to, of course, fuel the brain, and you know, the body of the students, but also to develop their early literacy.”
Adame said the next installment of the Healthy Minds Healthy Bodies was likely to take place in February, and if volunteers would like more information about becoming involved, they can visit UWkern.org or contact him at adame.g@uwkern.org.