The United Way of Kern County and The Bakersfield Marriott will distribute 60,000 ready-to-eat meals in 30 days for essential workers, individuals and families, according to a news release from the United Way of Kern.
Meals will be handed out in drive-thru style in the back parking lot of the Marriott at 801 Truxtun Ave.
The distributions begin this week, with Tuesday through Friday meal times at 6 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. The final day will be Saturday, June 27.
