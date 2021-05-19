United Way annual conference aims to reach wider audience this summer

United Way of Kern County will hold its 30th annual Professional Development Conference on July 20 at the Bakersfield Marriott.
This year, the event has an expanded focus on reaching community and health-based organizations, as well as elected officials and individuals who want to make a positive impact in their communities, according to a news release from the organization. Typically, the event is geared toward nonprofit directors.
The conference consists of multiple workshops that will provide tools and resources to support community-based organization’s focused on servicing thousands of low- to moderate-income individuals and families around Kern County and beyond, the news release stated. The conference also offers networking opportunities, exhibitor booths, continental breakfast and lunch, and door prizes. The closing keynote speaker will be Brandon Leake, winner of America’s Got Talent Season 15.
“By broadening our conference to include more members of the community, we are able to bring together more minds and leaders that are dedicated to creating a thriving Kern County. For over a year, organizations and businesses in Kern County have had to evolve to keep up with the rapidly changing needs of the community. We want to encourage open conversations around these changes and work together to utilize change in an impactful way," said Mari Pérez-Dowling, president and CEO of United Way of Kern County.
Super early bird tickets are now available for $75 per person. For more information and to register for the conference, visit www.uwkern.org/conference.
United Way of Kern County is currently seeking sponsorships and exhibitors for the conference. For more information call (661) 885-5740.