United Way, Aera Energy to host ceremony for new Born Learning Trail

United Way of Kern County is partnering with Aera Energy to install the 10th Born Learning Trail in Kern County.
The Lamont Born Learning Trail provides parents and caregivers a fun way to interact with children ages newborn to 5 years old.
The trail, a 10‐station circuit course, features learning activities in English and Spanish designed to spark a love of learning at an early age.
In addition to the Born Learning Trail Installation, Lamont will receive new trees with the support from the California Air Resource Board and California Climate Investments. Ten trees will be planted at Weedpatch Park alongside the new Born Learning Trail.
To celebrate the opening, United Way of Kern County and Aera Energy will be at the park to do a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Weedpatch Park, which is located at 7443 Buena Vista Blvd. in Lamont. The event will also feature food, activities and books for children.